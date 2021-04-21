localish

Chicago shop offers plant-based empanadas

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago shop offers plant-based empanadas

CHICAGO -- Fons, a plant-based empanada shop in Lincoln Park, offers nine different vegan friendly empanadas all created by chef and co-owner Daniel Briceno. Briceno and his wife Daniela Crespo opened up the shop in early April, and said they've already gotten love from the community.

Fons offers empanadas with a diverse selection of plant-based fillings. Briceno said some of the house favorites are a Cuban-style ropa vieja and an Italian-inspired Margherita empanada with vegan mozzarella created by Briceno himself.

"Fons was created to bring people an option that is plant-based to reduce meat consumption," Briceno said.

Briceno said the name of his empanada joint means "origin" in Latin. To him, the word's meaning is related to nutrients, which correlated with his plant-based mission.

In the two weeks since Fons has opened, Briceno said he's seen a lot of support from the community.

Fons also offers nationwide shipping to 24 states via their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkvegetableveganrestaurantbite sizelocalishwls
LOCALISH
'90s-style looks inspired by Freeform's 'Cruel Summer'
How to get glowing red carpet skin just like the celebs
Tatstat, the app that connects tattoo artists and clients like never before
Man with autism shares struggles, triumphs on life's journey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dodger Stadium's 'fully vaccinated fan section' to debut Saturday
Police kill Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
LAX now offering 1-hour COVID-19 tests
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Woman glues eye shut after using what she thought were eye drops
Civil rights activist Connie Rice reacts to Chauvin verdict
Getty Villa reopens after yearlong closure
Show More
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
Police decline to release bodycam video in Orange mass shooting
DOJ announces police probe day after George Floyd case verdict
National Crime Victims' Rights Week: Tensions flare at rally
Here's how long Derek Chauvin could spend in prison
More TOP STORIES News