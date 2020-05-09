localish

Chicago teen using art to cope with COVID-19 anxiety

CHICAGO -- A teen from the South Side of Chicago is using art as a way to cope with COVID-19 anxiety and is hoping it helps others.

Ash Vasquez, a junior at Benito Juarez Academy in Pilsen, has been sketching and creating art that depicts how the pandemic has affected her.

"I wanted to create art that's a little more positive in order to distract people from the overwhelming situation we're under," Vasquez said. "I just wanted to make art that people could relate to about being stuck inside your house and stuff."

Vasquez is a part of the Yollocalli program run by the National Mexican Art Museum. It provides free artistic opportunities, as well as internships, for volunteers and youth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenartcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Lil' Readers brings bilingual story time to Instagram live
Mariachi school moves classes online during COVID-19
Expert advice before you grab the clippers for that coronacut
Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
Officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Pasadena
Sens. Harris, Sanders, Markey propose $2K monthly payments amid pandemic
OC hair and nail spa owner says she's keeping doors open
Some COVID-19 patients unknowingly losing oxygen at dangerous levels
90-year-old flower shop reopens ahead of Mother's Day
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
Show More
Newest Gerber Baby makes history
WalletHub says this is LA's saving grace amid high jobless rates
LA County beaches may reopen as early as next week
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
LA County flower shops among businesses allowed to reopen
More TOP STORIES News