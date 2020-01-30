Chocolate has been on the menu for a century at Aunt Charlotte's Candies

A South Jersey candy shop is celebrating a century of sweetness.

Aunt Charlotte's Candies is a fourth-generation, family-owned shop that started in 1920 with the present-day owner's grandfather making caramels out of his basement and selling them from a wagon -- then a Model T Ford.

He'd drive around town selling the individually wrapped caramels for a penny apiece.

Aunt Charlotte's Candies is now in a former feed store on N. Maple Avenue in Maple Shade. It's run by the founder's granddaughters and great-grandson and it still stays true to that original caramel recipe.

The candy makers believe the chocolate is a key to longevity and they all eat dozens of pieces a day.

Aunt Charlotte's Candies | Instagram
5 W Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-662-0058
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merchantvillefyi phillymy go tolocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
Suit against sheikh who lived in SoCal describes alleged murder plots
Barrington Plaza lacked sprinkler system. Why is it exempt?
Coronavirus: Quarantine ordered for American flown to IE from China
Stolen vehicle suspect leads police on pursuit through Long Beach
Staples Center memorial to Kobe grows ahead of Lakers' return
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to honor Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl
Show More
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Trump defense says acts to help reelection not impeachable
Apparent meteor seen on video flashes across SoCal night sky
Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
More TOP STORIES News