localish

Combining pie and cake? Sign us up for a Pake!

What do you get when you combine a pie with a cake?

How about a pake! No matter how you slice it, this family makes a hybrid dessert that's a sweet treat with meaning as well.


Deen and Hasiynah Mohammed are practicing Muslims who have taken a staple of their culture -- the bean pie -- and combined it with cheesecake, and now make and sell it as The Original BeanCheese Pake.

Bean pies originated in urban centers around America in the mid-to late-fifties, typically sold by Muslim men for fundraising. When Deen was growing up, his father had a route - and the recipe - and now Deen and his wife are continuing to honor the tradition.


Their baking company, New Freedom Pie, sells bean pies, pakes, and other items via pop-ups in the Philadelphia area, and their four young children help out with the business as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillywpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
This taco food truck is EPIC!
College grads distribute more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals
Poppy and Rose restaurant is giving back!
Dazzling display of one million lights can be enjoyed in the comfort of your car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 restrictions take effect in LA County Friday
Newsom orders curfew in CA
Missing South LA man found dead outside Barstow
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Police respond to Wisconsin mall after reports of gunshots
Nurse's plea to take COVID seriously brings city council to tears
SoCal Honduran Americans help home country struck by hurricanes
Show More
CA reports record-breaking 13,005 COVID cases in single day
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Consumer watchdog slams Newsom over COVID hypocrisy
Mexico tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, 4th country to do so
More TOP STORIES News