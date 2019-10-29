Comfort Food Gives Kids a Second Chance at Life

By Juan Carlos Guerrero
It's 4:30 p.m. at Old Skool Cafe and it's time for a reality check.

"If your manager asks you to do something and you say no, that's insubordination," Desiree Maldonado warns her young staff. "We are not going to tolerate it. We want respect all around."

Maldonado was once one of them. But Old Skool Cafe has helped her turn her life around.

Her staff includes kids as young as 16 who may have already had run ins with police. Some may have spent time in jail. Others may have had a tough time in the foster care system. These are kids that fall through the cracks, but they have a place here.



Old Skool Cafe was started 15 years ago by Teresa Goines. She was a corrections officer and had seen kids cycle through the system with no future in sight.

"These are young people who have often been thrown away in our society. They have often been incarcerated. They have been out in the streets doing things that they feel is their only option. And we are excited to show them a different option," said Goines.

Now those kids are excited to have a job. They wash the pots and dishes. They cook the food. They wait on tables and they provide jazz entertainment.

Kevin Tucker is one of their mentors. His title says executive chef, but he is so much more.



"I am the father of the house," said Tucker. "There are my kids."

Old Skool Cafe is open for dinner every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscofoodcookingrestaurantsrestaurantlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Freeway, destroys homes
Getty Fire evacuation map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
Getty Center was designed to be fire resistant, expert says
Start saving: Cost of living in SoCal is rising
Woman charged in connection with boyfriend's suicide
Armenian gang involved in shootout at North Hollywood store: LAPD
Kincade Fire wedding photo goes viral
Show More
405 Freeway fire causes multiple closures, explore alternate routes
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned forever
Rideshare pick-ups end Tuesday at LAX
Ocean water turns pink near Malibu amid efforts to battle wildfires
More TOP STORIES News