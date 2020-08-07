Community fridges help feed those in need and let neighbors give back

LOS ANGELES -- Community fridges are a way to help people who are facing food insecurity and also provide an opportunity for neighbors to give back to those in need.

The idea began in New York and after seeing such a positive response, local businesses in LA started to get involved in July. Anyone who wants to help can find a fridge or contact LA Community Fridge for assistance. To keep a fridge running, all it needs is a business to sponsor it by offering a place to plug it in and cover the electricity cost!

Community fridges most recently started in Boyle Heights and East Hollywood.

Boyle Heights resident Ismael Salazar first learned about fridges on Instagram and then partnered up with a friend, Day Hernandez, to make it happen.

"I went on Facebook marketplace and I found a free fridge. It was technically donated. We picked it up, we cleaned it, we washed it, we painted it," said Hernandez.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcmore in commoncommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects in custody after reckless chase across SoCal
COVID: California data glitch resulted in 300K unprocessed records
Ex-Angels employee charged in death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
Man died trying to save drowning kids in California
Newsom to issue guidance on reopening CA colleges
East LA mural honors the life of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen
Virginia rape suspect kills his accuser after being freed
Show More
Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
Californians urged to exercise rights on Voting Rights Act anniversary
10,000 Californians dead of COVID-19, latest figures show
'Work-from-Las-Vegas': Hotels hope to lure remote workers
Arrest made in 1996 murder of Covina woman in nursing home
More TOP STORIES News