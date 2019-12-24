Complete strangers collaborate for this awesome tuba Christmas concert

These musicians are giving some love to a special instrument that normally stays out of the spotlight. We go to the Kimmel Center in Center City, Philadelphia, to hear the result of 100 tubists coming as strangers and performing as family.

Conductor Jay Krush takes these musicians under his tutelage for a mere two hours to rehearse and practice 22 holiday tunes before the big show. Thousands come to watch this free impromptu concert in the towering lobby of the Philadelphia theater.


It has become so popular, that the city has added an additional performance to this special day! In 2019, the concept of Tuba Christmas is celebrating its 46th anniversary around the world.
