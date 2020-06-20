Channelview High School bus crash survivor earns prestigious Gates scholarship

CHANNELVIEW, Texas -- Dewayne Benson was fast asleep on a charter bus, heading home from Disney World when he woke up to chaos.

In 2018, Benson's high school band was in Alabama when the bus went off the highway and plunged into a ravine more than 50 feet deep.

The bus driver died, while dozens of students and staff were hurt.

Benson said, "It was a hard impact. Other students had broken bones, maybe sprains."

But Benson's mother is still shocked he didn't have a scratch on him.

The Channelview, Texas teen graduated this June as valedictorian and is now heading to college with one of the most prestigious scholarships in the country.

Benson was named a Gates Scholar with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The award covers all his education expenses through a Ph. D.

He'll be headed to the University of Texas in Austin to study computer science. Congrats, Dewayne!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channelviewscholarshiphigh schoolmore in commongraduationclass of 2020ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Monica looting suspect arrested, merchandise recovered
Tribute set for young victim of torture, murder in Antelope Valley
Trump fires US attorney investigating allies, ABC News reports
Parade in OC marks WWII veteran's 100th birthday
Caught on camera: Motorcycle stuck to front of minivan in Corona
Surveillance video confirms no foul play in Malcolm Harsch death, officials say
2nd officer accused in George Floyd death out on bond
Show More
What's open, what's closed this weekend in LA County
Juneteenth events held around Los Angeles area
Man seen in 'disturbing' video suspended from job as immigration employee
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shares racist letter sent to her
Family of man fatally shot by deputies in Gardena calls for independent investigation
More TOP STORIES News