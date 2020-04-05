Conroe woodcarver makes canes for veterans from old Christmas trees for free

CONROE, Texas -- Guy Lance didn't want to waste his time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, so he went to his workshop and got to work.

The Conroe, Texas native is using old Christmas trees and donated wood to make custom canes for veterans.

Lance does it all for free and makes each cane to honor the veterans' service and history.

Lance also uses bullet casings and grommets from retired American flags to complete each cane.

If you know a veteran who could use a cane or need one yourself, email Lance at guy.lance@coxautoinc.com.
