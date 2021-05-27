localish

Cops deliver special recognition for 4th grader

EMBED <>More Videos

4th-grader who wants to be officer one day gets special surprise from Madera police

Madera, California -- A Madera Unified student was surprised by a couple of community heroes on Monday.

Rafael is a fourth-grade student at Lincoln Elementary School.

His teachers wanted to do something special for him in honor of a well-earned academic achievement.

Rafael wants to be an officer one day, so the Madera Police Department made a visit delivering a special bag of goodies. He also got to sit on one of the police motorcycles!

The surprise was captured on video shared by the school district. His teachers said it was the perfect way to celebrate his success.

"Rafael is a very special student. He is always so positive, and he is always so glad to be around his friends and other adults here at the school," said Rebecca Chambers, speech-language pathologist.

"And he just makes connections with people that just bring him near and dear to our hearts. And so it was really important to make sure that he got special recognition for what he's achieved," Chambers said.

The police department heard Rafael often dresses up as an officer for Halloween, so they included some items to help complete his look, including an official hat and a small badge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderaeducationkfsnpolicelocalish
LOCALISH
4th-grader who wants to be officer one day gets special surprise from Madera police
Exhibit connects mobility to social issues on Chicago's West Side
Portrait artist honors 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides
Ultimate dream wine job in Sonoma County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Widow of slain VTA worker describes moment husband died in her arms
Arrest made in string of BB gun shootings on 91 Freeway
Fight breaks out between fans during Dodgers-Astros game
San Jose rail operator was killed while helping co-workers hide
Woman arrested for speeding through COVID vaccination tent in protest
Disneyland to reopen Jungle Cruise in July
Video shows wild shootout between 2 gunmen on NYC street
Show More
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to announce vaccine incentive plan for Californians
10-year-old girl and her father stabbed in Sun Valley
This toddler with an IQ of 146 is America's youngest Mensa member
Teen reacts to winning 4-year scholarship in Ohio's vaccine lottery
Studies: People who recovered from COVID could have long-lasting immunity
More TOP STORIES News