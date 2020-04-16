be localish los angeles

Coronavirus won't clip the wings of these veterans

LOS ANGELES -- A group of veterans who meet every Monday morning since 2001 were not going to let the coronavirus stop them from coming together. Wings Over Wendy's is a group of veterans, veteran supporters, aviation and military aficionados that honors all veterans past and present. "It gives veterans and the like an opportunity to get out of the house," Ed Reynolds, organizer of Wings Over Wendys said. With the serious nature of the coronavirus and the shelter in place order taking effect, the weekly meetings looked as if they were going to become a thing of the past. Ed mastered the basics of Zoom and the webcam and with that, Wings Over Wendy's took flight again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san fernando valleylos angelescoronavirus californiacoronavirusveteranssan fernando valleysenior citizenscommunitycovid 19 pandemicveteranbe localish los angelescovid 19
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Coronavirus won't clip the wings of these veterans
Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers
Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers
COVID-19 crisis pushed this bar to pivot to delivery and takeout only
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask
Coronavirus: New health order issued for Long Beach nursing homes
Mayor outlines how LA will decide to scale back 'safer-at-home' order
COVID-19: Newsom unveils $125M fund for undocumented immigrants
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
China denies coronavirus came from lab
Pandemic: Number of Covered California participants soars
Show More
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
A 'Wash Your Hands' coloring book by Silver Lake artist
USNS Mercy in Port of LA might scale back mission
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Port Hueneme PD arrest alleged toilet paper thieves
More TOP STORIES News