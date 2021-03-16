A non- profit is equipping hospitals and senior care facilities with smart devices to connect COVID patients to their loved ones.

CHICAGO -- A non-profit is equipping hospitals and senior care facilities with smart devices to connect COVID patients with their loved ones in Chicago and across the country!"You put yourself in their position and you definitely sympathize with them. So when we got the tablet, it made things so much better," said Demetris Jantuah, an ICU nurse at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago's Southwest Side.COVID Tech Connect, a non-profit that aims to connect families with relatives in intensive care and long-term care facilities, provided the smart devices to Holy Cross and several other hospitals and care facilities in Chicago."It was important for us that we can make sure that as many hospitals, as many nursing homes, especially ones that have been underserved and overlooked, all had access to the devices that they needed so families can connect to their loved ones," said Katie Stanton, Co-Founder of COVID Tech Connect.The non-profit was created by Stanton, a Colorado native, and a group of women from all over the country. The group of women then started a GoFundMe that raised over $200,000 to provide smart devices for free. In total, the non-profit raised about four million dollars with the help of a donation from Google.org, an anonymous donor, and thousands of individuals. So far, over 11,000 devices have been distributed to over 1,000 hospitals nationwide.COVID Tech still have smart devices available for use. You can visit their website covidtechconnect.com for more information!