Creative holiday treats you must try!

John Cook is the executive pastry chef at the Omni Grove Park Inn. During the holiday season, Chef John gets creative with his holiday treats. We get a look at part of the magic of how these elegant desserts are made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbite sizelocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
FDA warns of possible issue with COVID test used in LA
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
IRS says some eligible taxpayers won't get 2nd payment
House Dems consider next week for possible impeachment vote: sources
Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
Show More
Biden to speed release of COVID-19 vaccines
Pelosi asks top general about halting Trump military strikes
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
1 in 5 COVID tests in LA County are positive, officials say
Republicans recoil from Hawley after election challenge
More TOP STORIES News