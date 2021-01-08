BREAKING NEWS
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
SoCal Live Cams
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Creative holiday treats you must try!
Localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
John Cook is the executive pastry chef at the Omni Grove Park Inn. During the holiday season, Chef John gets creative with his holiday treats. We get a look at part of the magic of how these elegant desserts are made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nc
bite size
localish
wtvd
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
FDA warns of possible issue with COVID test used in LA
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
IRS says some eligible taxpayers won't get 2nd payment
House Dems consider next week for possible impeachment vote: sources
Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
Show More
Biden to speed release of COVID-19 vaccines
Pelosi asks top general about halting Trump military strikes
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
1 in 5 COVID tests in LA County are positive, officials say
Republicans recoil from Hawley after election challenge
More TOP STORIES News