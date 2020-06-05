localish

Crochet art is brightening up this Chicago neighborhood

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Bike rails and trees have been looking a lot more colorful thanks to a resident in Chicago's South Loop.

Valerie Sherman has taken her crocheting skills to the streets in what she calls "yarn bombing."

Sherman has been crocheting since she was a kid, and she moved to Chicago a couple of years ago.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Sherman wanted to brighten her neighborhood's bike rails and trees with her crochet work.

She said it takes around 15-20 minutes to finish a piece, and all of her projects are done at home.

After several neighbors noticed her work around the South Loop, Sherman made an Instagram page, @valerieplz, so that others can follow along.

"It's been nice to connect with the community in that way when you're not allowed to really connect with your community right now," Sherman said.
chicagosouth loopartall goodneighborhoodcommunitylocalishwlscovid 19
