Manny's Sweet Treats is the go-to dessert joint in Mineola

By Alex Ciccarone
MINEOLA, New York -- When it comes to candy and ice cream, leave to it Long Island's Hector Carvalho to create a dessert combination you would never think of!

In 2016, Carvalho opened Manny's Sweet Treats, a dessert bar and cafe.

On the menu, you will find deliciously outrageous crepes, waffles, decadent ice cream sandwiches, specialty lattes, buzzworthy alcohol infusions, and more!

"I always loved candy and sweets," said Carvalho. "As a kid, you think it's such a kid thing, but for me, it was not. I wanted to just have fun with the desserts and just create some crazy stuff."

Carvalho's menu is driven by a desire to create a one-of-a-kind dessert experience for people of all ages.

Related: Meet the teen chef sensation who's now a sous-chef at a Long Island restaurant

In 2020, he wanted to expand his shop to include more adult-focused alcoholic desserts.

He now has dessert alcohol-infused cocktails, ice pops, and gummies.

"We have cocktails that have an entire show," said Carvalho. "They have smoke, sound, a story. We have slushies, cocktails, everything in between, just basically went wild. Trust me, it was fun making it, but it was hard. It was getting drunk every single day, and that was a little too much for me ha-ha."

Even though Carvalho is not a traditionally trained chef, he uses his schooling in chemical engineering to experiment with new ideas and ingredients to add to his ever-changing menu.

Related: Savor the floral taste of this Rose Latte at Cafe Vista in New Jersey

"People don't realize that chemistry is also related to food," said Carvalho. "I didn't go to culinary school, but in a sense, it's something similar."

Carvalho hopes to bring joy to hungry customers who are open to trying his out-of-this-world dessert creations!

----------

Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mineolanew yorkcommunity journalistbakeryin our backyardcotton candycafesfyi dessertbe localish new yorkwabclocalish businessneighborhood treatsbite sizelocalishbe localishsmall businessdessertscandyoriginalschocolate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in fiery crash on 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights
3 injured after SUV plows into homeless encampment in Brentwood
California to give 40% of vaccine doses to vulnerable areas
Police uncover 'possible plot' by militia to breach Capitol
Riverside fights food insecurity with Free Little Pantries
LAPD officer dies days after being hit by car in South LA
Lawmaker asks Pelosi to investigate 'tainted' food allegedly harming National Guard members
Show More
State passes bill banning trans student-athletes from female sports teams
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
'I-5 Strangler' died of strangulation in prison, autopsy finds
Dollar Tree announces new stores as demand for discount retailers skyrockets
Former police chief facing dozens of attempted murder charges in alleged arsons
More TOP STORIES News