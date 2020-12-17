localish

Daddy-daughter social media team goes viral for custom threads

The holiday search for the hottest fashion is on, but 9-year-old Ava Gardner doesn't have any top brands on her wish list.

Instead, she's shopping at her father's sewing table.


"Anything daddy made me is my style," she said.

Ava is the star of "Daddy Dressed Me," a social media sensation created by her father, Michael Gardner."


Sewing became a tool that I've used to teach her about self-confidence, loving herself and believing in herself," said Michael.

His crafty hobby started about six years ago. With 17,000 followers on Instagram, Michael and Ava are sharing that contagious self-confidence around the world!

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This pizza has 7 different types of seafood on it!
South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup
Blast From The Past offers a nostalgic trip for shoppers
Take a tour of one of the world's best outdoor Christmas displays!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID: ICU capacity drops to 0% in Southern California
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
4-year-old's body found in Beaumont home after 2 adults overdose
Winnetka mother of 4 killed in hit-and-run crash
San Diego County suspends COVID enforcement on restaurants
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
What's the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?
Show More
Taco Bell is bringing three items back to its menu
Trump campaign asks supporters if he should run in 2024
Human trafficking spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic, org says
2 people dying of COVID every hour in LA County amid surge
California's growth rate at record low as more people leave
More TOP STORIES News