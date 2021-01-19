localish

Popular taco stand continues to sell out even after changing locations

LOS ANGELES -- Before the pandemic hit, business was booming for Villas Tacos.
"At the start of COVID, we were selling out," said founder Victor Villa. "COVID hit, we didn't know what the future held."

Then they shut down for a few months and tried to come up with a safer plan. Now Villa sets up shop outside his grandmother's house in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles and every weekend they sell out.
"We're known for our blue corn tortillas, which are then turned into our famous queso tacos," said Villa.
Related topics:
highland parkkabcfoodtacosbite sizelocalish
