Dewberry Farm: A country paradise in Texas

If you're in the Houston-area this fall, take a drive along I-10 and experience Dewberry Farm in Brookshire, Texas!What started as a research property in the 2000s has turned into a little slice of country paradise with games, rides, trains, food, gifts and more!Mary Emerson and her husband Larry own the farm."So much of society has gone now to indoor activities with their iPads and iPhones," Emerson said, "To be out in the open is something that all children should experience."And, if you visit before Thanksgiving, you'll get an opportunity to pick your own pumpkin, weave your way through an authentic corn maze and take pictures in front of a variety of fall-themed backgrounds and decorations!