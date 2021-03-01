Dinosaurs come to life at Dino Safari

By Patrick Nagle
RALEIGH -- Grab a prehistoric passport and join over 40 giant moving dinosaurs on a globe trotting expedition at Dino Safari, a completely drive-thru dino adventure for the whole family.

Get up-close-and-personal with the most fascinating prehistoric creatures from the mighty T. Rex to the giant Spinosaurus while you learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where on earth they lived, and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved, and behaved.


Beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaurs life! So, buckle up for the adventure of a lifetime!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA vaccination sites expanding eligibility
Should Kobe be the new NBA logo?
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
Pink's Hot Dogs in Hollywood reopening after monthslong closure
3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Rancho Cucamonga
Massive tree crashes down on Santa Ana neighborhood
Wind warnings issued for much of SoCal as fire danger increases
Show More
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
Vanessa Bryant wants names of accused LASD deputies disclosed
4-acre brush fire erupts in Malibu Canyon
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery
Two skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
More TOP STORIES News