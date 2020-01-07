The Seeing Eye: Giving the blind and visually impaired the gift of independence in New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey -- Since 1929 The Seeing Eye is one of the oldest and largest guide dog schools in the world. It has been partnering with people who are blind and assisting them in gaining their independence and self-confidence through the use of Seeing Eye dogs.
For Susan Pomerantz, the use of a Seeing Eye dog has been life-changing.
"So many places that I was afraid to go before. I just didn't have the confidence. Logan gave me confidence. All of the independence that I lost when I lost my vision, I felt like I got back," said Pomerantz.
Annually, The Seeing Eye hosts 12-13 classes with a maximum of 24 students who travel from across the United States and Canada for their guide dogs. The 3 week training is held in the Morristown, NJ campus and is attended by students who range in age from 16 to senior citizens.
"At The Seeing Eye, every dollar goes towards the mission and no student or graduate that comes here to seek a guide dog is ever turned down for the lack of funds. We work very hard over the years to make sure that through our fundraising we can garner this type of support," said Glenn Hoagland, President and CEO of The Seeing Eye.
"It's changed my life so much. It's very hard to put into words how dramatic a difference it made in my life and how much freedom I have now," said Pomerantz.
