ROHNERT PARK, Calif. -- Nestled in a quiet shopping center in Rohnert Park, you'll discover Don Julio's, a bustling family restaurant serving up flavorful Salvadorian dishes and their well-known pupusas.
Pupusas, the national dish of El Salvador, are corn masa tortillas, stuffed with cheese and different types of ingredients.
"You flatten it out, throw it on the grill, let it cook for about seven minutes on each side," explains co-owner, founder, and CEO Carlos Alasgrande. "You get all this melted cheese, all these meats."
"I'm happy that we get to show the whole world what pupusas are," co-owner Cesar Sanabria adds. "Not only that, but our own creations like the pupusa burger."
Alasgrande credits one of his friends with helping him dream up the dish.
"He would always brag about gorditas think of it as a burger with thin buns, that kind of sparked an idea in my mind," Alasgrande reveals, "I don't have buns, but we have pupusas."
The impressive dish consists of two pupusas filled with your choice of meat, cheese, pica de gallo, chipotle cream, lettuce, and guacamole.
"When they see that massive plate of a burger come out; it's like a tower, it's one of those wow factors," Alasgrande shares. "You have so many combinations, so many layers of flavor that people are just blown away every time."
"You can definitely share it if you need to; if you come in with a big appetite, you can conquer it," longtime customer David Soldavini says, "But it gets messy so use a fork."
According to Alasgrande, Don Julio's prides itself on serving more than just tasty dishes.
"When you come in here and we smile at you, we remember your name, we remember your order," Alasgradne shares. "It's because we don't see you as a customer, we see you as a friend and a family member, no doubt."
For more information, visit here.
Don Julio's restaurant uses pupusas as buns for this unique burger dish
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News