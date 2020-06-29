Dottie Levine is a professional musician and music teacher, but both career endeavors have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So Dottie decided to start a new gig: sidewalk concerts for people you love.
It's a singing telegram with a little more panache. Levine is open to singing any song anywhere in Philadelphia and even a bit outside the city.
The service is meant to provide a little hope and joy to loved ones on their birthday, anniversary or if you just want to say hi during these difficult times.
Levine has a bunch of instruments and hits the road with a sign that provides a special message during the sidewalk concert.
Dottie's Serenade Service | Facebook | Instagram
Dottie's Serenade Service provides sidewalk concerts for COVID-19 celebrations
