We can't get enough of these Drag Queen transformations for BLM

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK -- This year marks the 50th year of the NYC Pride March. Usually, rainbow flags would line the streets and New Yorkers would turn out in their most colorful attire to celebrate love and equality for all.

Unfortunately, there won't be a march this year but there will still be a celebration!

Pride is about loving yourself and expressing who you are. Whether it be through words, a sign, fashion, or Glam Lab's favorite... makeup. When it comes to makeup - Drag Queens are as talented as they come.

When it comes to makeup... Drag Queens are as talented as they come.

So what goes into getting into character before they take the stage?

We got a look behind the curtain with the Queens of 'Black Girl Magic' - a show that doesn't just entertain - but raises money and awareness for Black Lives Matter.

Glam Lab gets a look behind the curtain at their insanely talented makeup skills before the show!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattannew yorkpridenyc pride marchnyc pride paradelgbtqlgbtq prideblack lives matterpride monthwabclocalishbeautyentertainmentglam labbeauty productsfashionbeauty & lifestylelgbtoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy complete in Palmdale hanging of Robert Fuller
Driver's firework tossed back into car during IE protest - Video
Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief; 3 dead
Downey Porto's Bakery temporarily closing after workers test positive for COVID-19
VIDEO: Man blocks Latino man from entering his own building
St. Louis rapper Huey killed in shooting in Missouri
States retreat as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in US
Show More
Wisconsin woman set on fire in possible hate crime: police
LA's police reform committee approves motions aimed at reshaping law enforcement
Mexico surpasses 25,000 COVID-19 deaths
LA teachers union votes in support of eliminating LAUSD police
3 dead after being swept out to sea in Ventura County
More TOP STORIES News