Drink the Blackest Cup of Coffee in New York at Round K Cafe

Round K Cafe was inspired by Korean-style coffee shops and the owner, Ockhyeon Byeon, wants New Yorkers to slow down and experience what real, artisan coffee tastes like. From the Black Coffee, made with 98% Cocoa and coconut charcoal cream that will make your mouth black, to the smooth and delicate Egg Coffee with a real egg cooked inside, and the $50 Space Coffee, it's some of the best, most creative coffee you'll ever drink! For more information, visit their website www.roundk.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motive remains unclear in deadly shooting at Saugus High School
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 1 of 2 teens killed by student
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
Much of California now 'abnormally dry'
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
You can get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies
Show More
Community bands together after Saugus High school shooting
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Joe Biden vows to take on NRA during campaign stop in LA
More TOP STORIES News