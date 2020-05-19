Downtown LA's Pizza Sociale offers special 20 percent off discount with #BeLocalish code

LOS ANGELES -- Downtown LA's Pizza Sociale just opened its doors in October of last year, and March was shaping up to be their best month yet before the coronavirus forced lockdowns. Despite her business struggling, owner Carmela Fuccio remains optimistic and stresses the importance of supporting local at a time like this.
"There's something to be said about having a local community," said Fuccio. "And I think if people want that personalization and that intimate relationship, it starts with small businesses."
Fuccio has responded to the shutdown by offering her staff free meals and at times even delivering free pizzas to hospitals, police departments, and frontline staff during the height of the pandemic.
"At the end of the day, people like to go to local businesses. They like to have fresh food and fresh ingredients, and in order for us to do that we have to be able to financially support that," Fuccio told ABC7.
Order online at pizzasociale.com or call (213)634-5444 and use the promo code BELOCALISH for a 20% off discount. This offer is not valid on promotional offers and expires on June 30, 2020.
Pizza Sociale
448 W. Olympic Blvd.
Downtown Los Angeles
213.634.5444
pizzasociale.com
@pizzasocialela
