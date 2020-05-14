Downtown LA's 'The Wolves' sets up adult lemonade stand to support employee

LOS ANGELES -- Like most bars and restaurants in Los Angeles, The Wolves in Downtown Los Angeles' Historic Core was not immune to the coronavirus shutdowns. They were forced to close their doors and unfortunately layoff most of their staff.In an attempt to make ends meet, their dishwasher Gabriela took to the streets to sell her homemade tamales, but without a legal permit she was soon shutdown by the police. That's when The Wolves stepped up to help one of their own.They now let Gabriela sell her delicious tamales on the patio of The Wolves, and to support her further, have setup an adult lemonade stand to keep her company."The adult lemonade stand came from the idea to support Gabby," explained co-owner Isaac Mejia. "Gabby was our dishwasher that got laid off. She was selling tamales and police shut her down so we gave her a spot"The first day Gabby sold out of her tamales within 2 hours.The Wolves is one of many small business adjusting to the new norms of the stay at home order by offering curbside adult lemonades and tamales.Follow the wolves on instagram to find out when Gabby will be selling her tamales next to the adult lemonade stand.519 S Spring St.Downtown Los Angeles