WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eat 24k Gnocchi on Wall Street
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
Gnoccheria by Luzzo's on Wall Street might be where you can get handmade Italian like your Nonna used to make-- but this 24k Gnocchi dish is the expensive twist you never knew you wanted! For more information visit www.gnoccherianyc.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect detained after leading police on erratic chase in South LA
Another round of snow threatens Grapevine closure
Man dies after fall at LAX, officials say
Jewish community leaders urge President Trump take action against anti-Semitism
Street racers stopped, detained by CHP in Anaheim
Beverly Hills police cruiser overturns during chase in Westwood
LAPD focusing on 6 dangerous West LA intersections
Show More
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
Tow truck driver nearly killed by out-of-control SUV
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
Seattle students ordered to get vaccinations
New rule would ban tour buses from certain Hollywood streets
More TOP STORIES News