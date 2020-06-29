be localish los angeles

Electric bike shop sees boost in sales during coronavirus pandemic

There's a bike boom happening.

"It's kind of a little uncomfortable to say at times, but my business has been doing pretty well lately," said Chris Nolte, owner of Propel Electric Bikes in Long Beach, CA.

Nolte said that the shop's sales in May 2020 were close to double those in May 2019, and he's not alone.

According to the market research firm The NPD Group, adult leisure bike sales increased 121% in March 2020 versus March 2019. The same study found that sales from children's and BMX bikes increased 56% in that same time period.

"Gyms started closing down and people started looking to other alternatives to getting out there and exercising and bikes kind of became a savior for a lot of people," Nolte said.

The New York native opened his first location in Brooklyn and moved to Long Beach in 2018 to launch his second storefront.

"All of the bikes that we sell are electric assist, which means that you have to pedal them and they just provide assistance," Nolte said.

Propel Electric Bikes is located at 100 W Broadway Suite 110, Long Beach. For more information, visit propelbikes.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachkabcbikeslocalishbe localishsecretly awesomebe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
10-year-old writes heartfelt letter to his favorite restaurant
Soul food restaurant back open after tough times
Bake off contestant cooks for a cause
Pandemic fuels 'bike boom'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County beaches to close over July 4 weekend, officials say
Newsom adds OC to watch list as COVID-19 cases surge
COVID-19: Officials warn hospital beds in LA County may not meet demand
Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders
IE hospitals seeing ICU capacity fill as COVID-19 surges
Riverside County orders bars to close again
Amber Alert issued for mother, 12-year-old son last seen in Burbank
Show More
Officials approve massive budget cut proposal affecting LASD
Woman discovers dead puppies in bags on rural California road
Oxnard farmworkers housing site sees COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm highest daily increase so far
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More TOP STORIES News