Emerging Artist Luchita Hurtado Has Gone Global At Age 99

Luchita Hurtado protested the L.A. County Museum of Art for overlooking women artists in the 1970s.Fast forward to 2020, and a major retrospective of her work is featured at the museum. It's her first in the United States.The timing is a nice present for Hurtado, who will turn 100 this year.She was born in Venezuela, emigrated, lived in the avant-garde art world, married three times and had a family."I'm still working. Yes, I am. It's like a living, you know. Your life is your life," said Hurtado. "And I choose to spend my days painting."The exhibit is open at LACMA through May 3.