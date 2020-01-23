Meatball U dishes out A+ comfort food

Enroll your tastebuds at Meatball University, a new comfort food restaurant in West Chester, PA.

You'll learn just how far a meatball can go at this spot which features dining in or take them home for the family!


Beef, chicken, and even vegan meatballs are just a few of the selections on the menu at "Meatball U." Their specialty: Bring Your Own Pot! You can have 12 meatballs of your choice loaded into your kitchenware to take home.


Their dinners incorporate the slow-cooked family feel from home. The recipes were inspired by and dedicated in memory of the owner Dan's step-father, Richard Quintano, nicknamed "Beeman." His family says he always made the best gravy and would yell, "C'mon!" as an alternative to "Bon Appétit!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west chester boroughfoodfyi phillybite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
LA City Council approves $5.75M settlement to parents of Marine vet
LA County homeless count continues in Santa Monica
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
Migrant parents separated from kids since 2018 reunited at LAX
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
DACA recipient reaches $19K settlement with Laguna Beach over ICE hold
Show More
FedEx warns customers of text claiming to contain package info
Juice WRLD cause of death released by medical examiner
Man caught on video attempting to violently break into IE home
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Long Beach shooting
Inside the North Hollywood meeting point for the 2020 homeless count
More TOP STORIES News