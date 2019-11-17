localish inspire

Dad Designs Magical Costumes For His Kids

EMBED <>More Videos

Enter the Magical World of Designer Daddy

NEW YORK -- "Whatever your dream is, it can come true. You just have to work really hard for it."

Nephi Gargcia is a talented fashion designer, but what he truly loves to do is make custom, transformable costumes for his kids! He started the Instagram account

@DesignerDaddy and went viral for the magical outfit he designs for his son and daughter.

"I got into designing when I was about 11 years old. My grandmother actually taught me how to sew. I remember, you know, I had my little sewing machine. And I had some scrap fabrics. Our whole family likes to play dress-up. So I decided to make my daughter a fairy godmother dress." The dress, a photo of which quickly went viral, features a hidden mechanism that allows the wearer to transform. "I had no idea it was going to be such a huge hit."

GET INSPIRED: Click here for more!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspiredisneyfashionall goodfather's daylocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Enter the Magical World of Designer Daddy
Colton Underwood's Mission to Help Kids with Cystic Fibrosis
Celebrating Extraordinary Individuals with Autism
Navajo skateboarder goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
Bus carrying high school students shot at on 105 Fwy
Looking for a job? SoCal theme parks are hiring
Mother stabbed in front of her children at Azusa park; transient arrested
Join ABC7 Thursday for "Vaccines: The Way Forward"
New CDC mask guidelines, explained
Video: Bear charges toward woman at Yellowstone National Park
Show More
Simu Liu discusses importance of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Frontier Airlines offering $19 fare from Burbank to Vegas
Video captures moment crowded balcony collapses in Malibu
Fatal Tesla crash on 210 Freeway near Fontana prompts investigation
Child, teen arrested in attack on older Asian man in San Leandro
More TOP STORIES News