localish

Check out the epic eateries at Avengers Campus

EMBED <>More Videos

Epic food at Avengers Campus

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Heroes assemble -- the hungry ones. The all new Avengers Campus in Disneys California Adventure boasts some epic eateries inspired by your favorite Marvel movies. The Antman and the Wasp inspired Pym Test Kitchen offers one-of-a-kind eats. The chefs are shrinking problems and growing solutions, "using the revolutionary shrink and grow technology of Pym Particles" to change the size of your favorite foods.
Like the "Not-So-Little Chicken Sandwich."

"A simple chicken sandwich that we can grow or shrink, said Disneyland Resorts Culinary Director, Chef John State. An iconic offering here.
Amongst a full menu, Pym Test Kitchen also offers PB&Js for the kids, meatballs, and a Pym-ini, which can come as a single serving or the $100 family size, which serves 6-8. Guests can also indulge in meatless vegan options from 'Impossible,' and exclusive novelty foods and drinks like the "Pingo Doce" green soda made famous by The Hulk.
Outside of Pym Test Kitchen you can also find the Shawarma Palace cart. Famous as a meeting spot for the Avengers, where you can find Falafel and Chicken Shawarma. For your sweet tooth, guests can stop by Terran Treats, which are desserts curated by Taneleer Tivan, better known as The Collector.

Im looking forward to the guests smiles, said State. To me thats the big win. If we can do that, awesome.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimtheme parkkabcdisneydisneylandfun stufflocalish
LOCALISH
Epic food at Avengers Campus
Man with cancer donates tablets to kids battling cancer too
New Hour helps incarcerated women return to society
Chicago retiree becomes oldest American to climb Mount Everest
TOP STORIES
Man viciously attacks woman at Gardena gas station
First 15 winners of CA vaccine lottery drawn
2 boys, 2 women killed in Lancaster crash
FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%
This device may be key to saving lives, homes in fire season
Daughter of slain firefighter wears father's jacket to graduation
Avengers Campus is now open: Take a look inside
Show More
Pasadena Showcase House organizers hosting garden party
June 2021 solar eclipse: How to watch
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
16-year-old Pomona boy, murdered allegedly by stepmom, identified
Man charged in 1972 murder of 15-year-old Illinois girl
More TOP STORIES News