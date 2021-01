Detroit-style pizza in Chicago: Husband, wife duo quit jobs to start Five Squared Pizza

CHICAGO -- Does Detroit-style pizza rock Windy City taste buds?The owners of Five Squared Pizza, a food truck and commissary kitchen in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood, think the Motown classic can compete in Pizza City, USA."At first bite, I just sit there, close my eyes, and just moan for a couple minutes because it's so good," Five Squared co-owner Steve Kaplan said.Steve and his wife, Jenn Kaplan, founded Five Squared after falling in love with the pan-style pizza and creating a recipe their friends enjoyed."And we're like, 'this is it,'" Jenn added. "We have to do this in a food truck."The couple left their jobs just a few months after the idea sparked but running a food truck in Chicago was much harder than they expected. Sparse parking availability and cancelled events eventually led them to operate mostly as a commissary kitchen where the pies are available for carryout and delivery."We give you the pizza par-baked," Steve explained. "Basically when you're ready to eat it, you put it on a sheet tray, and you heat that baby up for 10 minutes."Five Squared's airy and crispy pizza is served with sauce on top and comes in cheese, pesto, pepperoni, sausage, spinach & artichoke, and Italian beef - as well as monthly specials.For a full menu and to order, visit fivesquared.com