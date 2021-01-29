localish

Every bike deserves a second chance

SEABROOK, Texas -- Slow Twitch Niche is a small bike shop in the heart of Seabrook, TX. Owner, Jeff Currier says the shop focuses on bicycle repairs and not new sales. However, the community initiative to help those in need is the reason everyone stops by. What started as an effort to get someone a bike years ago - turned into a community effort to provide bicycles to as many people as possible who are in need. Those who have a bike and no longer need it, drop it off at the shop to donate. Currier and his volunteers work to recondition the bikes, getting them up and running with safety in mind. If someone needs a bike, they will receive one at no cost. On average, Slow Twitch Niche gives away 200+ bicycles each year. In many cases, if a child outgrows theirs, they will bring it in the shop to donate. In turn, Currier will provide that child with a larger bike at no cost. If you have a bike that you would like to donate or need one for a child, reach out through their Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/slowtwitchniche
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seabrookktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Chicago's froSkate is an inclusive skating collective
Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!
Blind veteran meets his new guide dog
Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outdoor dining restrictions lifted in LA County; TV broadcasts not allowed
Big rig overturns, hangs off edge of LA freeway amid storm
Storm causes mudslides in OC canyons; evacuation warnings issued
Newsom signs bill providing rent relief for Californians
CA storm washes out part of Highway 1 near Big Sur
Metro Gold Line train operator shot, critically wounded in East LA
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
Show More
Storm timeline: When to expect rain to move out of SoCal
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Newsom: Vaccines for all teachers, staff could halt reopening schools
SoCal weather: Major storm moves through region
Storm: 8K Inland Empire residents remain under evacuation orders
More TOP STORIES News