Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Cathedral of Junk, started by Vince Hannemann in 1989, is three stories worth of old toys, license plates, appliances, and carefully-curated junk in South Austin. Hannemann has been sculpting since he was a teenager in New Mexico but says he never intended to create such a piece in Austin. Over the years, Hannemann's creation has grown into an Austin landmark that has attracted guests from all over the world. Attendees looking to visit the Cathedral of Junk are required to make an appointment before entering the sculpture, which is actually in Vince's backyard.
