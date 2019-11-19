localish

Family Owned Business Makes Completely Vegan, All-Natural Soap

The family-owned business started in their home garage in Downey, now you can find Majestic Bliss Soaps in shops and boutiques across the country, including Whole Foods. The all-natural soaps promote wellness and are made with pure essential oils, which helps create a blissful experience. Marcela's background in energy healing inspired her to begin to infuse energies into soaps, after her clients described wanting to be able to maintain their feeling of bliss into the rest of their week. She wanted to use a product that people use every day, soap was the most natural fit and Majestic Bliss was born.
Visit their website: majesticblisssoaps.com

Follow them on social media: Facebook @MajesticBlissSoaps and Instagram @majesticblisssoaps
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downeysmall businesswhole foodsveganlocalish
LOCALISH
Stay in a haunted hotel room at the Brookdale Lodge
Hike to the top of the jewel of Fremont: Mission Peak
This 102-year-old created an old-school modern sound for seniors
Mold-A-Rama Machines Keep Pumping Out Classic Souvenirs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students return to Saugus High School to retrieve belongings
Suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting near Anaheim
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Officials seek ID of woman killed in 1999 Hollywood car crash
Get paid $3K a month to be a weed critic
Kaepernick's attorney calls NFL workout a 'publicity stunt'
1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in South LA
Show More
Rain to begin Tuesday in SoCal, 1st snowfall coming to mountains
Shaq wants to hire you to work at his Glendale chicken restaurant
Crash involving naked driver kills girl in Stevenson Ranch
Person dead after house fire in La Cañada Flintridge
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
More TOP STORIES News