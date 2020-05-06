be localish

Father-daughter duo build hygiene kits for the homeless

LOS ANGELES -- Michael Batistick and his 4-year-old daughter Mia have set up a building station at home to put together 100 hygiene kits for the homeless.

Michael does homelessness outreach regularly with SELAH, but due to coronavirus, he had to pivot strategies. So he and his daughter Mia have been preparing these kits to help others and teach Mia about the importance of giving back.

Batistick and his 4-year-old daughter Mia have set up a building station at home.

"Right now, we can't do direct engagement. We cannot go out and do what we usually do. So right now, we're trying to do what we can without putting people experiencing homelessness at risk," he said.

Since he and Mia are stuck at home, Batistick says this is a great way to spend quality time together but to also teach Mia about the importance of giving back.

"We're probably doing this all weekend because there's 100 to make and we have eight made but it's a fun thing to do," he said.

If you're looking to give back to the homeless visit www.selahnhc.org for more resources.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcmore in commonlocalishbe localishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
N.J. artist makes and donates art to raise money for COVID relief
Musician hosts curbside concert for neighbors during COVID-19 shutdown
Philadelphia woman is brightening spirits with rainbow balloons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
Show More
Bagpipes sound hope in Santa Monica
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Flower wholesalers in LA allowed to reopen ahead of Mother's Day
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
More TOP STORIES News