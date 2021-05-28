localish

Flip'n Patties fuses Filipino cuisine with gourmet burgers!

EMBED <>More Videos

Flip'n Patties in Alief fuses Filipino cuisine with gourmet burgers!

HOUSTON, Texas -- For some of the best burgers in Houston, its hard to beat Flipn Patties!

Cousins Don and Michael Jante first started the popular Filipino fusion spot as a food truck in 2012, combining the flavors of their own roots with gourmet burgers. In 2018, they opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Alief area and have since opened a second location in the downtown Houston food hall Understory.


Their signature burgers are made with ingredients like Akaushi beef, siopao steamed buns, banana ketchup aioli and longganisa, or Filipino sausage. Their Filipino street food is also a hit, including chicken pupu, or hand-battered fried chicken bites, inspired by their grandmothers recipe.

Check out flipnpatties.com for more information!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodabc13 plusasian americanktrkrestaurantsdiversityabc13 plus alieflocalishburgersfilipino food
LOCALISH
From fighting a brain tumor to the top of the class
Flip'n Patties in Alief fuses Filipino cuisine with gourmet burgers!
TikTok artist transforms food into fashion
Stained glass is alive and thriving at legendary Highland Park studio
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges filed against OC man suspected in 91 Freeway shootings
Aiden Leos shooting: CHP releases image of suspect vehicle
Reports: Guards didn't notice CA prison inmate beheaded cellmate
Injuries reported after train collides with vehicle in Pacoima
Hollywood Blvd. closed after man threatens to jump at Hollywood & Highland
Starbucks baristas frustrated over elaborate TikTok drinks
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Show More
For 1st time, Black residents of LA County seeing highest COVID rates
Costco is bringing back free samples
VIDEO: TX officers pull man from truck before it explodes
Anaheim man awaits charges in BB gun shootings
Free Metro transit program approved for students, low-income riders
More TOP STORIES News