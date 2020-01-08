Flowered Hot Dog Buns Bloom in Chicago!

CHICAGO -- Fat Rice in Chicago is known for its Macanese small plates, and its bakery is adding Asian flare to a classic city staple too.

Their Chicago-style hot dog bun is a feast for the eyes and taste buds.


"I think what is so great about the Chicago hot dog is that it offers a variety of flavor and textures," said Adrienne Lo, co-owner of Fat Rice and its bakery. "The hot dog itself is super snappy, fatty, salty. And you have that nice sport pepper that adds a nice heat to it. The relish and the mustard kind of come together and add acidity and the tomatoes bring a little acidity and a nice freshness to the whole thing."

Lo said the hot dog is something that everyone visiting Chicago should try.


"It's just a novelty item that really, people are drawn to," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects sought after shooting dog in La Mirada: VIDEO
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
Perris police make huge marijuana bust
$24K of marijuana found in Point Mugu State Park
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
Sepulveda Basin encampment cleanup enters final phase
Show More
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Riverside bus driver honored for helping man with dementia locate family
Man killed in Claremont hit-and-run; driver at large
Military contractor slain in Iraq buried in California
Commercial airlines reroute flights to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace
More TOP STORIES News