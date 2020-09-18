abc13 plus east end

Folklorico group celebrates Hispanic heritage with dance

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico has been a staple of Houston's East End community since 1979.

Executive Director and co-founder, Ms. Nelly Moyano Fraga was instrumental in teaching the traditions of Hispanic cultures through the art of movement and music to future generations.

Folklorico is a complex style of dance that embraces culture, history, and traditions from Mexico and other regions. From the flowing skirts, colorful wardrobe, and heavy taps of the dancer's feet, it's a talent that's been embraced for generations.

For over 40 years now, Houston's youth has been learning about tradition and culture through this beautiful art form.

To know where you're going, you need to understand where you came from. It's one of the biggest lessons passed on from generation to generation.

Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization, which depends on the support of donors and grants to sustain operations.
