localish

Chicago area food banks go into 'disaster mode' to deal with COVID-19

Food banks in the Chicago area are pooling all resources to package and deliver emergency food supply boxes during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank are recruiting volunteers and donations to help meet a growing need in the community, as the pandemic continues.

The food banks will continue fundraising and delivering boxes throughout the crisis. Each directed those looking to give or in need of help to their websites.

Visit chicagosfoodbank.org or solvehungertoday.org for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicfood bankcovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
LOCALISH
This bridal shop makes masks for jails, hospitals
Pick up your personally curated book collections from the last bookstore curbside
This couple had a drive-up wedding
Mother-son duo paints rocks to inspire others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: LA County officials provide update on COVID-19
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
COVID-19 update: LA County cases total rises to 4,045
Coronavirus: Newsom announces sales tax reprieve for small businesses
Riverside County sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
Show More
Officials: Engineer tried to run train into USNS Mercy
'Distance learning' posing challenges for graduation, college admissions
Coronavirus news update: Thursday, April 2
Dating apps see surge in connections during stay-at-home order
Garcetti recommends Angelenos wear non-medical masks in public
More TOP STORIES News