Fulshear flower business blooming from community support amid COVID-19

The former oil field worker was looking for a new job when he was laid off several years ago and decided to follow his passion for flowers.
Berry worked as a florist delivery driver when he was young and while he says he was not good at the job, he fell in love with the creative career.
Berry and his wife now own Fulshear Floral Design in Fulshear, Texas. But their business is known around the country.
Berry was named the 2017 Houston Floral Designer of the Year!
Watch the video above to see how their business is blooming and bringing smiles to those who miss seeing their loved ones amid the pandemic.