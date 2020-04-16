Formerly homeless man installs hand washing stations to help others

New York, NY. -- The spread of COVID-19 has caused people around the world to stay home. But about those who don't have a home? An organization called Love Beyond Walls in Atlanta is doing what they can to help people struggling with homelessness flatten the curve.

The economic disruption caused by COVID-19 has also resulted in a crisis of food insecurity. This is how Feeding America in Chicago is doing its best to meet the growing demand.


You can tell a lot about a society by how they treat their most vulnerable and this next story is no exception. A boutique hotel called the Jupiter Hotel in Portland Oregon has been converted to house sick homeless residents during the COVID-19 quarantine.

The COVID-19 crisis has left institutions like soup kitchens overrun with an influx of new hungry visitors leaving many to overhaul their processes and redefine what it means to feed the hungry. Toni's Kitchen in New Jersey is no exception. This is how they're facing the new and unique challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfeeding americahomelessfoodcoronavirusfood drivefood bankcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask
Coronavirus: New health order issued for Long Beach nursing homes
Mayor outlines how LA will decide to scale back 'safer-at-home' order
COVID-19: Newsom unveils $125M fund for undocumented immigrants
China denies coronavirus came from lab
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
USNS Mercy in Port of LA might scale back mission
Show More
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Port Hueneme PD arrest alleged toilet paper thieves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deliver meals in West Hollywood
SNL's Michael Che to pay rent for all apartments in grandma's building
NY mom meets newborn 10 days after recovering from COVID-19-related coma
More TOP STORIES News