abc13 plus sugar land

Fourth grader on a mission to change the world with lemonade stand

Sugarland, Texas -- Sugar Land fourth grader Sabrina Roesler started her lemonade stand with a typical lemonade recipe.

But her stand took off when she introduced new flavors like Muddy Buddy, which uses brown raw sugar. It is healthier than other lemonade recipes, and Roesler came up with the mix with help from her mom who is from Columbia.

Roesler was named the Lemonade Day Houston 2020 Youth Entrepreneur of the Year for her business Fresh n Juicy. She sells her drinks at pop-up events around the community, and is expanding to include baked goods and clothing.

Roesler also gives back with her lemonade. Her father passed away from brain cancer a few years ago, and she donates part of her proceeds to Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation.

If you want to learn more about Fresh n Juicy, check out their website or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landentrepreneurshipsmall businesssugar landabc13 plusktrklocalishabc13 plus sugar land
ABC13 PLUS SUGAR LAND
Visit India Without Leaving Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA, Orange counties eligible to advance to orange tier
Date announced for 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles
Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen with limited capacity April 16
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Body cam footage shows tense standoff in Exposition Park
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
Applications open for second round of rental assistance for LA renters
Show More
Advocates for Echo Park's displaced homeless rally outside City Hall
Formerly incarcerated Inglewood resident starts nonprofit to help others
Food-based street vendors receive COVID-19 vaccine in South LA
IRS sending payment to people who don't normally file tax return
Goodwill employee finds cash in donation, helps return money to owner
More TOP STORIES News