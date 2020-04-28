be localish

Restaurant hands out free breakfasts to seniors and first responders

Los Candiles, a family-run restaurant in Chicago's Little Village, is giving back to their community to make things a little easier for those who need help! During the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants have still continued to feed their communities. Los Candiles found a donor who was able to help provide meals to people who needed them, while keeping a local business running. Volunteers even stepped up to deliver food. "Crucial times like this we have to make it happen. We have to stick together," said the owner.
Report a correction or typo
