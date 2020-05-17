Gaido's showing support for its employees and first responders during toughest of times

GALVESTON, Texas -- For over a century, Gaido's Seafood has been a staple on Galveston Island in Texas.

Owned by the same family for four generations, the legendary restaurant has a long legacy of giving back to the community during tough times.

When Hurricane Ike ravaged the island in 2008, Gaido's stepped up to feed hundreds of first responders boiled shrimp, corn and potatoes.

Now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gaido's is again providing the same hot meals for first responders every week.

The landmark restaurant is also rewarding the hard work of its employees, boosting pay for hourly staff, and delivering bonuses to managers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonfoodcommunity strongmore in commonktrkrestaurantfeel goodlocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 firefighters discharged after explosion, fire in Downtown LA
Montrose farmers market reopens, but vendors worry about attendance
Coronavirus: Thousands hit LA County beaches first weekend of reopening
Rosemead residents protest plan to house homeless in Motel 6
Man accused of killing wife, blaming disappearance on COVID-19
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
How Las Vegas' Caesars Palace plans to conquer COVID
Show More
Norco restaurant opens for dine-in service against governor's orders
COVID-19: LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 1,073 new cases
Judge orders relocation of homeless living under LA freeways
Officials continue to relax parking enforcement in LA until June 1
'Little Fires Everywhere' director Lynn Shelton dies at 54
More TOP STORIES News