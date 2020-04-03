SoCal Strong

Gerald Everett donates lunch to hospital staff

On Tuesday, tight end Gerald Everett with the Los Angeles Rams surprised nurses, doctors and first responders to a special meal at the West Hills Hospital. Everett gave thanks to the ER staff with some Italian-American grub as a lunch pick-me-up. "I just want to do my part, do anything that I can to assist and help them because they're here around on the clock every day," Everett said.
