Gerald Everett donates lunch to hospital staff
On Tuesday, tight end Gerald Everett with the Los Angeles Rams surprised nurses, doctors and first responders to a special meal at the West Hills Hospital. Everett gave thanks to the ER staff with some Italian-American grub as a lunch pick-me-up. "I just want to do my part, do anything that I can to assist and help them because they're here around on the clock every day," Everett said.
