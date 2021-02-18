localish

Get your groceries delivered by a robot!

By Tim Sarquis
Artificial intelligence isn't for your computer and smartphone anymore! Seeing the need to increase contactless deliveries, Save Mart Supermarkets based in Modesto, CA, partnered with a Bay Area tech company to deliver groceries by robot.

Starship Technologies goal is to increase micro deliveries by artificial intelligence to cut down on transportation of goods by large vehicles, thus cutting down on emissions. They've partnered with college campuses and companies from all over to world to bring clean and efficient deliveries to your door.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
modestofresnocoronaviruskfsnlocalishsecretly awesomecovid 19
LOCALISH
Fruity pebbles to Hot Cheetos to Oreo bagels at NJ bagel shop
Make-your-own pizza kits delivered to your door
Teen holds blood drive for birthday
It's All Good Bakery was the Black Panthers' first headquarters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom, lawmakers reach deal on $600 COVID relief payments
School board members make hot mic comments about parents
AP source: Sen. Cruz went to Mexico on vacation amid storm
Medical images show COVID attacking body, new study finds
Wind-driven mulch fire raging in Ontario
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Former Sen. Bob Dole announces he has stage 4 lung cancer
Show More
12 primates die at Texas animal sanctuary after weather causes power outage
Santa Ana vaccination site opens to address immunization racial inequity
Person found dead inside burning car near Malibu
Political expert says recall election would be '3-ring circus'
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
More TOP STORIES News