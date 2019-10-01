Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia

After a Colonial Williamsburg park housing the busts went bankrupt, a gentleman involved in the creation of the park decided he couldn't crush them as he was directed. So he bought some land in rural Virginia and that's where the statues currently sit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
president barack obamapresident donald trumplocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Disturbing doorbell cam video shows Arcadia woman being assaulted
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
First cannabis cafe in US set to open in West Hollywood
CHP searching for driver who hit pony on 91 Freeway in Long Beach
Democratic candidate Andrew Yang holds rally in MacArthur Park
LA subway singer in viral video shares story of hardship and hope
Show More
Vaping illnesses prompt vote on flavored tobacco ban in LA, Long Beach
1 killed in crash on EB 91 Fwy. in Compton
Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport: Video
Wildfires up 50% in area around Chino Hills State Park, study says
2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Court revealed
More TOP STORIES News