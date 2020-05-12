4-year-old Houston girl who had 3 heart surgeries surprised with birthday parade

HOUSTON, Texas -- Acelynn Akhtar was born with congenital heart disease and underwent her first surgery at just three weeks old.

The Houston, Texas girl had her second surgery at six months and was told she would need another operation days before turning 4.

Her family had to cancel her birthday party since she was in quarantine before the operation, but Acelynn's mom promised her with a huge party when she turned 5.

Unfortunately, Acelynn's 5th birthday bash was canceled because of COVID-19. But her friends and family were able to put together a celebration by surprising her with a car parade in the neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonstay home storiesbirthdaycommunity strongmore in commonfamilyktrklocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over state
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants
Corey La Barrie death: Daniel Silva arrested in fatal crash
Check your mailbox: Some CA children getting up to $365 for food
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
Man who wore KKK-style hood in SoCal supermarket won't be charged
Voters encouraged to use mail-in ballots for Tuesday's election in CA 25 district
Show More
6-year-old Dallas boy found tied up in grandma's shed
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
Man battles COVID-19 while wife delivers baby in same SoCal hospital
COVID-19: LA County reports 39 new deaths, 591 additional cases
Video shows police confrontation with supporters of defiant Fresno restaurant
More TOP STORIES News